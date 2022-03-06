Actor Lateef Adedimeji Shares New Pictures From A Movie Set (Photos)

The popular Nollywood actor, producer, director, and social media influencer, Lateef Adedimeji has caused reactions on social media after sharing new pictures on his official Instagram page.

He shared the pictures from the movie set of his new film.

Lateef Adedimeji is one of the multi-talented Nollywood actors in the Yoruba movie industry.

He has started featuring in English movies. He’s one of the top-rated Nigerian actors, he has over three million followers on Instagram and many of them have reacted to the pictures she posted on Instagram.

Let’s see the pictures she posted and read how people reacted.