Actress Bimbo Oshin Shares Rare Photo Of Her Son

Nigerian actress, Bimbo Oshin has shared a rare photo of his handsome son.

Bimbo Oshin took to social media to share a photo of her son as she gushes on him.

Sharing the photo, she wrote:

My prince ❤️❤️

See the photo below:

Information Nigeria recalls that actress Bimbo Oshin lost her husband, Ola Ibironke, popularly known as Dudu Heritage September 13, 2021. Described her late husband, she said Dudu Heritage is the best every gifted woman will ask for.

The actress was born on July 24, 1971, in Ondo, a city in Ondo State southwestern Nigeria. Oshin attended the University of Lagos where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in Philosophy. Bimbo commenced her acting career in 1996 but rose to recognition after starring in a 2012 Yoruba film titled Omo Elemosho