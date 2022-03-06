Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina Reveals Why She Kept Her Daughter Away From Social Media

Nigerian actress Bukunmi Oluwasina has revealed why she decided not to unveil her daughter’s face until her first birthday.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, Bukunmi Oluwasina stated that she felt her first birthday was the right occasion to show her face for the world to see.

She said, “I could have posted her picture when she was still a baby, but she was still very young and I did not even have time for social media. The only thing I did was to upload posts and leave.

“I wanted her to be a year old before unveiling her face. Even after unveiling her face, I won’t be posting her pictures often because I don’t want to take her freedom from her. I don’t like it when my personality (or career) affects the people around me to the extent that it robs them of their freedom.

“Another reason (I shared her picture) was because there were brands that wanted her as their kid ambassador.”