Actress Patience Ozokwo Emotional As She Celebrates Her Lookalike Daughter

Popular Nigerian actress, Patience Ozokwo has celebrated her lookalike daughter specially on her social media page.

The star took to her Instagram page to celebrate her daughter’s achievements.

She recounted recounted her daughter’s achievement after going overseas for her Master’s degree program.

Patience Ozokwo is grateful to God for permitting her daughter to explore her youth positively, disclosing how she had always wanted her close by but she wanted to see the world.

She wrote: My daughter straight from Youth Service told me she was travelling abroad for her Masters. Infact she already had a Uni offer and had gone for her interview before she told me.

See, she always knew I wanted her close by but she wanted to see the world. It was a difficult decision but I had to let her go.

I am grateful to God I did. Seeing the woman she has become today and her confidence gives me great joy. She is not under my shadow, she is her own woman.

So this International Women’s Day remember that it all begins at home for our girls…

Pray For Them

Train Them

Build Them Up

Love Them

Protect Them

Support Them

Give Them Wings To Fly