Actress Toyin Abraham Opens GoFundMe Account For Ill Colleague, Kemi Afolabi

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has opened a GoFundMe account for her colleague, Kemi Afolabi who is battling an incurable disease.

Recall Kemi Afolabi earlier revealed she’s battling with Lupus, a disease that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks tissues and organs. Afolabi also said her doctor told her she has only 5years to live and she already used 1year.

To battle the incurable disease, she claimed that, she spends N1.2million weekly on medications to survive.

In reaction to this, Toyin Abraham took to her social media accounts to seek funds for Kemi and urged her followers to show support. She captioned the video:

“Please fam if you noticed I stopped doing this a long time ago but this I have to do for my friend, sister and colleague @kemiafolabiadesipe please kindly support us by clicking the link in my bio for the go fund acct or you can use the Nigeria account below



0691762305 – GTB. AFOLABI OLUWAKEMI .A.

Please click the link in my bio for the go fund account Thank you so much and much love.”

Other Yoruba actresses like Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Wumi Toriola, have also sprung into action by reposting the GoFundMe account as well as Afolabi’s account number as a show of support.