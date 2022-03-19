Al-Makura: APC Deserves Fair Leaders… I Have The Track Record To Deliver

Tanko Al-Makura, former governor of Nasarawa state, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) deserves “a leadership that is sincere, honest and fair to everybody”.

The ex-governor is an aspirant for the national chairmanship of the ruling party.

Al-Makura spoke on Friday after submitting his chairmanship nomination form at the party secretariat in Abuja.

The former Nasarawa governor stated that his “motivation is for national unity and cohesion,” adding that “there will be no government if there’s no formidable party”.

“My motivation is for national unity and cohesion. What do I have to fast track or preside over this process? Because there will be no government if there’s no formidable party,” he said.

“I believe all my past experiences should be brought to bear to make sure the party is formidable. Formidable in the sense that we should have a leadership that is sincere, honest and fair to everybody.

“My experience in the field of politics will come in handy at this point in time, the fact that I was a youth leader and if you see the population of APC, you will see that it’s populated by the majority of the youth.

“Even though I am about 70, I’m youth at heart because I’ve been a youth leader. So I know the mindset of the youth.

“About women, I was at the forefront among those who advocated for affirmative action, so I’m in a good comfortable environment with the women.”