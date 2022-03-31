Annie Idibia’s Brother Ungrateful And Entitled – Yeni Kuti

Popular media personality and dancer, Yeni Kuti has reacted to the social media brawl between actress, Annie Idibia and her brother, Wisdom Macaulay.

According to the singer, Wisdom sounds like an entitled and ungrateful person.

Yeni stated this during Your View talk show on TVC hosted by her colleague Morayo Afolabi-Brown on Thursday.

According to the first daughter of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, successful siblings should help one another but demanding that they do so is wrong.

The 60-year-old added that Annie’s brother sounds like an ungrateful person.

She said: “If you are a successful sibling whether you’re older or younger if you can lift up your younger or older ones do it but I do not think it is right for your younger or older sibling to demand or feel entitled.

If I make money it is who I gave to. He sounds like an ungrateful person and there is something I used to say ‘you can choose your friends but never your family’.”