APC Cancels Emergency NEC Meeting Fixed For Today

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cancelled the planned emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC).

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.

He explained that the meeting, earlier scheduled to hold on today (Thursday) was cancelled on the directive of the National Chairman of the CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

Also Read: Buni Remains APC Caretaker Chairman – Gov Uzodimma

“As directed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, a purported emergency meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) slated for Thursday, March 17, 2022, is hereby cancelled,” Akpanudoedehe said.

This follows the instruction by President Muhammadu Buhari to Governor Buni to take over the affairs of the ruling party when the duo met in the United Kingdom.