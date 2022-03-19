APC Chairmanship: Akume’s Victory Will Give Christians Sense Of Belonging – Zulum

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, governors on the platform of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), their deputies and all other stakeholders to consider the candidature of Senator George Akume, for the position of the national chairman “for the sake of fairness, equity, and justice.”

Governor Zulum made the plea in Abuja when he paid a courtesy call to the former Benue State governor.

He said if Akume emerged as the chairman of the party, it would give Christians in the party a sense of belonging.

He said: “One thing about me is that I don’t pretend. Even Mr President is aware of this fact about my character traits.

Also Read: APC Convention: Bello’s Activities In My Absence Remain Valid, Says

“To give our very own Christian brothers and sisters in our great party, the APC, the sense of belonging, Senator George Akume deserves the total support of all party chieftains who believe in the unity of our great party, APC.

“All Progressives Congress (APC) is never a political party for the Muslims alone.

“All Progressives Congress is a political party for both Christians and Muslims. Therefore, all well-meaning members of the APC should rally round distinguished Senator George Akume as the party’s next national chairman.”