APC Convention: Anti-Consensus Aspirants Free To Contest, Says Bagudu

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has expressed that aspirants opposed to the consensus arrangement made ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention are free to contest.

Bagudu, who is chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, stated this while briefing reporters after President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with governors.

The pre-convention meeting was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 16 governors from Kebbi, Plateau, Kogi, Yobe, Ogun, Kaduna, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Imo, Niger, Jigawa, Kwara, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Osun, and Borno States.

Bagudu, who spoke on behalf of 15 other governors who attended the meeting, said they briefed President Buhari on steps being taken to ensure that consensus candidates emerged.

“Our party is a democratic party, we will always urge consensus, we’ll urge respect for the decisions of the party because the distribution of political party offices here has been approved by the highest organ of the party, which is the National Caretaker Committee, because they were acting in their capacity as the National Executive Committee of the party.”

“But where people still choose to go against the grain, whatever the party constitution allows them, because we wouldn’t do anything undemocratic”.