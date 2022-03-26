APC Convention: Six Chairmanship Aspirants Step Down, Back Buhari’s Candidate

Six persons vying for the position of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress have stepped down from the contest.

The six former candidates have backed the candidate of President Muhammdu Buhari as their consensus candidate, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

This was contained in a letter sent to the Chairman of the APC Election Sub-Committee on Friday, signed by Senator George Akume, who was also among those vying for the position.

Recall that Adamu was the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari to emerge as the party’s chairman.

The letter signed by the Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume on behalf of the other aspirants, was dated March 25th.

It read: “May I kindly refer to the appeal by Mr. President for the Chairmanship aspirants of our great party to agree to a consensus arrangement wherein our colleague, H.E. Sen. Abdullahi Adamu is made our consensus candidate for the chairmanship position and forward letters of withdrawal from the under listed aspirants to wit:”

The aspirants are: Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, Sen. George Akume, Abdulaziz Yari, Sen. Sani Musa Muhammed, Etsu Muhammed and Salihu Mustapha.