APC Crisis Deepens As Caretaker Committee Secretary Resigns

The ruling All Progressives Congress has been thrown into fresh crisis as the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Mr. John Akpanudoedehe, on Tuesday resigned his position in protest against the manner in which President Muahammadu Buhari sacked the party’s chairman, Mai Mala Buni.

The embattled Secretary submitted his resignation letter to the Caretaker Committee Acting Chairman, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello during a routine meeting of the committee at the party Secretariat in Abuja.

He had on Monday packed his personal effects from his office without a word, causing rumour that he was going out of the CECPC.

Akpanudoedehe, who attended the National Executive Committee meeting on Monday called and organised by Niger State Governor, Mr Abubakar Sani Bello, left the Monday meeting halfway.

At the meeting, he was said to have kept quiet without uttering a word before storming his office where he packed all his personal belongings.

The former Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory FCT had formed a formidable partnership with the ousted CECPC Chairman, Buni, with both often accused of disinterestedness in organising the party’s National Convention for personal reasons.

It was gathered that Buni was sacked by President Buhari before leaving for Kenya for official assignment, a development Akpanudoedehe had challenged in a press statement.