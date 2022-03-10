APC Crisis: Only ‘Yahoo, Yahoo’ Governors Are With Buni – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has referred to his peers who support Governor Mai Mala Buni as “Yahoo, Yahoo Governors.”

Since Abubakar Bello of Niger took over as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, there has been a breach in the ranks of APC governors (CECPC).

The ruling party escaped a “Civilian Coup largely inspired by mischief and incurable hunger for power through artificial barricades,” according to a statement headlined “Buni, Pocket-filling Black Legs In Corridors Of Power Tried To Supplant President’s Will.”

“Without being immodest, APC’s birth was a novel instance. The party’s philosophical beacon woven around its ideological leaning was alluring.

“Undoubtedly, the firm leadership, candour and honesty exemplified by Mr. President who heads the administration that is the product of the APC deserve no less of support and complimentary responsibilities from all stakeholders.

“The installation of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC was beyond a call to service. It was a child of necessity moulded to one, instil discipline in leadership and engender coherence among stakeholders and more importantly, to deepen the Rule of Law in our party.

“However, the insidious and appalling happenings within our party in the last few months, especially under the immediate-past leadership clearly posit a huge embarrassment. Without necessarily dwelling on details that are known to critical stakeholders, the path taken lately by Governor Mai Mala Buni, the immediate past head of the CECPC and an indivisible few, is a unenviable trajectory undeserving of our dear party. It is a disdainful narrative.

“Nevertheless, the courage and determination as well as shrewd sincerity of purpose demonstrated by most of the APC Governors remain a delight. Significantly, the swift response and prompt action taken by Mr. President have, in no small means, salvaged our great party from internal scavengers. We, indeed, survived a Civilian Coup largely inspired by mischief and incurable lust for power through artificial barricades.”