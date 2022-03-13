APC Crisis: Plot To Oust Buni ‘Coup D’état’ -Adamu Garba

2019 presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has expressed dismay over illegalities and desperation displayed by some members of the party aim at tarnishing the image of the chairman of the APC Convention Extra-Ordinary Caretaker committee (CECPC) Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

Garba stated this on Saturday in a statement in Abuja.

He said that those attacking Buni only wanted to bequeath powers to themselves and their cronies. Moreso, their action should be taken as a coup d’etat.

“Governor Abubakar Sanni Bello simply installed himself as the acting chairman of the party because I want to know or maybe there are some critical questions we want to ask. Who installed him to be the Chairman?

Also Read: Convention Crisis: Matawalle Tackles Akeredolu, Asks APC Govs To Stop Ridiculing Party

“Because the constitution of CECPC does not allow for any Vice Chairman and even if there is supposed to be a handing over, it was supposed to be done by the substantive Chairman of the CECPC under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni; i.e, a handing over note to him. That wasn’t substantiated, so who installed him?

“The second thing is the swearing-in that you conducted for these state chairmen, under which law and whose authority was he able to do that?

“We need to be able to understand these things, we can’t just have a coup d’etat in democracy because this is a clear case of coup d’etat, and in party politics, we have to follow the law, the constitution and also the advice of the structure as constituted,” Garba said.

He also said that no one would be able to do any major action in the party without National Working Committee (NWC) and that the NWC is the only body responsible to summon any meeting and conduct any operation that is agreeable to the party.