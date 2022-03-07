APC Debunks Report On Buni’s Removal, Says No Leadership Change

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressive Congress, Monday in Abuja, denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, had sacked its Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

A statement signed on Monday by the National Secretary of the CECPC, John Akpanudoedehe, titled ‘Fake news: No leadership change in APC CECPC,’ revealed that leadership changes are not announced by “sources” through name-dropping in the media.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

“The media report is fake news and should be disregarded.

“The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party.”