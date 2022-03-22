APC National Convention: Screening Of Aspirants Commence Tuesday – Governor Masari

The National Convention Screening Sub-Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has invited aspirants to participate in its evaluation process.

The aspirants would be screened in two groups at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro-Abuja, according to an invitation signed by the Screening Committee’s Secretary, Barr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Otagburuagu.

Also Read: APC Convention: Bello’s Activities In My Absence Remain Valid, Says

The invitation reads:

“His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, CFR the Chairman and Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole, CFR, the Co-Chairman of the APC 2022 National Convention Screening Committee, hereby invites all the Aspirants to the Screening Excercise scheduled as follows:

1. Tuesday 22nd March 2022, Screening of National Chairman and other National Working Committee Aspirants

Time: To be communicated to Aspirants

Venue: Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro Abuja.

2. Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, Screening of Aspirants into the Zonal offices

Time: 10am

Venue: Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.”