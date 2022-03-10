APC Still A Better Choice And Will Win 2023 Presidential Election, Says El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai believes the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the greatest choice for Nigerians ahead of the 2023 election, predicting that the party will win the presidency.

The governor appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, claiming that other parties cannot equal the ruling APC.

“I think Nigerians expect much more than we have done but if Nigerians reflect deeply and compare with the other party, we are still a better choice,” the former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister said during the current affairs show.

“I believe that in 2023, the APC is going to win the presidential election as well as the majority of the governorship elections.”