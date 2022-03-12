APC: We Notified INEC Of Our Convention Since Feb 5

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that its national convention will hold on March 26 as planned.

Ismaeel Ahmed, youth representative and spokesperson of the caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC) disclosed this on a Friday at a media briefing in Abuja.

Ahmed, who was responding to a letter addressed to the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stated that the electoral umpire had been duly informed of the convention.

Recall that the commission reportedly rejected a notice sent by the APC on its national executive committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to take place on March 17.

Speaking on the development, Ahmed said Tahir Maman, who is in charge of APC’s legal department, would respond specifically to the issue of INEC’s response on the NEC meeting.

He added that the electoral body had been served notice of the convention and that there was no issue on the date.