Arrested Lagos BRT Driver Raped Me Inside Bus, Victim Says As She Presents Evidence

Nice (Andrew) Omininikoron, the driver of the Bus Rapid Transit vehicle arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a passenger, Oluwabamise Ayankole, has been accused of engaging in illicit acts with another female passenger in Lagos State.

The female victim, who spoke exclusively to PUNCH Metro, accused Omininikoron of raping her on November 25, 2021.

This came amid calls for justice for Oluwabamise, whose corpse was recovered at Ebute Ero, after she was last seen on the BRT bus driven by Omininikoron.

Narrating her ordeal on Thursday, the lady accused the 47-year-old of raping her on the BRT bus.

The former sales girl at a shop in Ajah said after she closed from work around 8pm, she boarded the BRT bus driven by the suspect.

The driver was to convey her from the Alesh Bus Stop in Ajah, to Jakande, along the Lekki Epe Expressway, when things took another dimension.

She said, “While on our way, he switched off the light of the bus, but the AC was on. But as we approached the first toll gate coming from Ajah, he suddenly parked the bus. He then told me to come and sit at the front and started asking me different questions.

“I saw him using a drug and my thinking was that he parked the bus to use the drug before time ran out. A few minutes later, he started making advances towards me and I saw that his manhood had risen up. I became very uncomfortable and insisted on getting down, but he didn’t open the door.

“He said he wanted both of us to go and chill and that he wanted to have sex with me, but I declined. Suddenly, he brought out a knife and dragged me to the back seat of the bus. He told me to take off my clothes, but I refused. He threatened to kill me. He tore my gown, forcefully removed the biker short I wore and raped me. I felt sad.”

The victim said she could not call for help because Omininikoron parked the bus at a desolate location, adding that he refused to let her go after allegedly raping her.

She added, “He insisted on driving me to my destination at Jakande Bus Stop. When we got to my bus stop, he still didn’t open the door. He demanded my account number and started pleading over what he did. He said he wanted to send money to me to buy painkillers.

“I refused to give him my account, but he kept demanding and refused to open the door. Before he raped me, he seized my phone, and because I needed evidence, I gave him my account and he sent N3,000. He then opened the door and I left.

“I could not speak out because I was ashamed of what happened and believed I could not get justice. But when his pictures started circulating online regarding the death of the lady (Oluwabamise), I told my friend that I knew him (Omininikoron).

“After seeing his coloured picture, I went to my bank, requested my statement of account, traced the day he sent me the money, and it was the same name, Omininikoron Nice, which was in the picture circulating.

“I told my friend about it and she introduced me to a rights activist. Some people may question me for speaking out now, but I am speaking out because of the girl. That man must not be freed because he is responsible for what happened.”

A statement of account provided by the victim confirmed Omininikoron sent N3,000 to her on November 25, 2021.

A video clip of her torn clothes was also seen by our correspondent.

The police spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, urged the victim to make a formal report of the incident.

He said, “If the victim has a case against him, she should report at the nearest police station or the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, and it will be investigated.”

PUNCH