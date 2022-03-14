ASUU Extends Strike By Two Months

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended its ongoing strike action by another eight weeks.

The union had a month ago declared a one-month strike action in the first instance in its face-off with the Federal Government.

The resolution to extend the strike action was reached after a meeting this weekend.

An ASUU official, Prof. Abdulkadir Muhammad Danbazau confirmed the report to The Guardian on Monday.

He stated that the decision to extend the was to allow the union and government reach agreement in other to avoid any other strike in future.

He added that the two months was enough for the government to do the right thing on the lingering issues.