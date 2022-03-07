ASUU: Panel On UTAS Submits Report Tuesday – Ngige

The report of the integrity test on the University Transparency Accountability Solution will be submitted on Tuesday by a joint committee of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the National Universities Commission, and the National Information Technology Development Agency.

One of ASUU’s demands is for university lecturers to use the UTAS payment platform instead of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, said the joint committee set up to investigate the UTAS platform would deliver its findings on Tuesday.

He stated, “Regarding the issue of UTAS, a joint committee of ASUU, the NUC and the NITDA is to conduct an integrity test on the platform in conjunction with neutral experts.

“We told them to conclude the test by March 8. If they conclude the test, we are expected to work on it within six weeks.”