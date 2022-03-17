ASUU Strike: University Of Ibadan Shut Down Indefinitely, Asks Students To Vacate Campus

The Management of the University of Ibadan (UI), has shut down the institution indefinitely, thereby ordering all the students to vacate their hostels within the institution with immediate effect.

The institution’s management said that it has become imperative to take this action following the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

A statement issued and signed by the institution’s Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi regarding this development reads, “Management, at its meeting on Wednesday, 16 March 2022, deliberated on the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which had now been extended by eight (8) weeks.

“As a result, academic activities in the University have become paralysed. Consequently, the Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the Senate has directed that the University be closed until further notice.

“Therefore, all students are hereby mandated to vacate the halls of residence with immediate effect. Postgraduate students who have paid their school fees and undergraduate students who are on an industrial attachment or practical training are exempted from this vacation notice. Such students are to visit the Office of the Dean of Students for accommodation arrangements.

“A new date of resumption will be communicated in due course. The management wishes our students a safe journey to their various destinations.”