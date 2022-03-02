ASUU’s Demand Mustn’t Violate Wages Commission Procedure –Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has stated that the Federal Government was committed to enhancing the remuneration package of university lecturers.

Ngige spoke to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari, on the status of FG’s current engagement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The minister said, “Yes, our university lecturers deserve good pay. A worker deserves his wages. So, if we compare with what obtains in other climes and they are not adequately remunerated, there is nothing that stops the government within the lean resources we have to do some compensation raise and make them happy.

“So, we are not opposed to that but there is a process like Iexplained to them.”

Ngige noted that a timeline had been given for the draft proposal the union submitted at the Ministry of Education for their conditions of service and wages to be concluded.

He said when the relevant committee headed by chair of pro-chancellors submits its report, it will be considered together with the National Salaries and Wages Commission to ensure that the proposed allowances do not exceed government’s extant fixtures.