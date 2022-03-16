Atiku To BoT: Support Me To Clinch PDP Ticket

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has intimated members of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) of his presidential ambition.

He stated that the party might not survive another eight years as an opposition party.

Atiku spoke when he hosted the BoT members during a consultative meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

He asked the elders of the party to work with him to clinch the presidency in 2023.

Also Read: PDP Reveals What It Will Do To IPOB If Elected Into Power In 2023

He also noted that the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, where he served as the vice president, still remained best since 1999.

“I am worried and you should be worried too that if we do not win, it means we will be in opposition again for the next eight years. By the next eight years, I don’t know how many of us will be left in politics and it may even ultimately lead to the death of the party because people gravitate, particularly in developing countries, towards governments.

“So this is a very crucial and historical moment in history, for our survival,” he said.