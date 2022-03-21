Atiku To Formally Declare Presidential Ambition Wednesday

On Wednesday, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar will formally declare his ambition to run for President.

Last Monday, the Northeast Business Community paid for Atiku to secure the Peoples Democratic Party’s nomination and expression of interest papers (PDP).

The total amount of both forms was estimated to be N40 million.

The forms were delivered to the former vice-president at his apartment by the group led by Abubakar Funakayi.

Atiku’s media office said on Sunday that he will declare his intention to run for president in 2023 at the International Conference Centre in Abuja at 11 a.m.

“After several months of consultations with stakeholders across the country and in the diaspora, as well as all organs of the Peoples Democratic Party, Nigeria’s former Vice President and presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, will officially declare his intent to run for the 2023 presidential election on Wednesday, March 23, 2022,” the statement reads.

“The event which will have Atiku Abubakar’s friends, associates, political leaders, party faithful, and supporters in attendance will take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja at 11 am.

“His official declaration kickstarts the former Vice President’s participation in the race for the presidential ticket of the PDP ahead of the next year’s general election.”