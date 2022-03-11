Aviation Fuel Scarcity: Air Travel Under Threat, Says NAAPE

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), an umbrella body for pilots and engineers in the country, on Thursday appealed to the federal government to intervene in the rising aviation fuel price.

The body said the aviation fuel put at almost N700 per litre in the country was capable of crippling the Nigerian aviation industry.

President of NAAPE, Abednego Galadima, an engineer, told journalists in Lagos that the situation had made air travel difficult for Nigerians.

The NAAPE boss said the federal government must urgently address the issues so that normalcy could be restored as soon as possible.

Airline operators have had to cancel tens of flights this week over the scarcity of aviation fuel known as Jet A1.

The oil marketers blamed the development on the high cost of foreign exchange.