Awolowo Strongly Believed In Nigeria’s Unity, Says Gowon

General Yakubu Gowon (retd. ), a former Head of State, has claimed that the late Premier of the defunct Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, was a firm believer in Nigeria’s unity, to which he made significant contributions.

Gowon said this on Sunday during a virtual lecture titled “Value for Africa’s Development” to commemorate the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation’s 30th anniversary.

He said, “Awolowo’s unparalleled contribution to the building of a strong and united Nigeria remains by far his most outstanding legacy. He was a strong believer in the unity of Nigeria and he did the necessary to keep the country one.

“As Commissioner or Minister of Finance, his economic wizardry contributed in no small measure to the Federal Government’s prosecution of the 30 months war of unity without borrowing a dime or a penny from any source.

“History will always be kind to him in this regard just as I will personally continue to appreciate his decision to serve his nation under me at a most inauspicious time of our history.

“In the 30 years that the OAF has been in existence, it has kept faith with the vision of his moving spirit. In word and in deed, it has continued to make impact as a think-tank in Nigeria’s search for transformational leadership. Not only has the foundation actively created room for quality engagement on good governance, but it has also established a well-regarded leadership ties to encourage excellence and distinction in service to society. These are some of the values that the late Obafemi Awolowo embodied in his lifetime of service to Nigeria.”