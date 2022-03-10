Bamise’s Death: Lagos Will Not Condone Purveyors Of Evil Intentions, Sanwo-Olu Warns

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, has urged anyone with bad intentions to stop propagating harmful narratives, inciting words, and wicked machinations by using the recent death of Miss Oluwabamishe Ayanwole, a 22-year-old lady, as a platform.

Sanwo-Olu spoke after the release of misleading information and inflammatory words from some parts of the media denigrating the security agencies’ efforts and casting doubt on the State government’s handling of the circumstances surrounding her death.

This was contained In a statement on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

The governor stated that those who profit from the tragic occurrence for personal gain will not be tolerated in Lagos.

He said those twisting the incident with unfounded insinuation and conjectures should stop and allow the Nigerian police to do their job because the matter is a criminal case.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who spoke on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the executive members of the National Association of Women Judges in Nigeria (NAWJN) led by its President, Justice Jumah Sankay, JCA, at the Lagos House, Marina, reassured the people that justice would be done on Ayanwole’s case to bring all the culprits to book.