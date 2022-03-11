Bamise’s Murder: BRT Driver Sent To Prison

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos, has ordered that Nice Andrew Omininikoron, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver arrested over the gruesome murder of a passenger, Oluwabamise Ayankole, should be remanded in police custody for 30 days.

The presiding magistrate, O.A. Salawu, held that Omininikoron be remanded pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

The defendant is charged with conspiracy, murder and rape.

The charge was read to him but his plea was not taken by the court.

The magistrate adjourned the case to April 11 for DPP advice.

Trouble started for Omininikoron on February 26, 2022, when Bamise boarded the BRT vehicle he drove at Chevron Bus Stop, Lekki, heading for Oshodi.

The 22-year-old tailor was on her way to her brother’s home.

Bamise sensed danger shortly after the journey started and sent voice notes to her friend.

Her lifeless body was later found in the Ebute Ero area of Lagos Island.