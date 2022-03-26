Bandits Storm Kaduna Airport, Stop Aircraft From Taking Off

Bandits stormed Kaduna airport on Saturday and stopped an aircraft from taking off.

It was gathered that the aircraft was scheduled for Lagos on Saturday, when the hoodlums stormed the runaway forcing the officials of the airline and passengers to run for safety.

According to source who pleaded for anonymity disclosed that a staff of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) was also shot and killed by the bandits.

Even though, news about the shooting of the airport staff is still scanty but it was learnt that the deceased was shot around the runway by one of the bandits.

It was gathered that the aircraft which was billed to take off at 12.30pm on Saturday could not because of the presence of the bandits around the runway of the airport.

‘’As I speak to you now, there is already military presence to beef up security , though most of the staff are scared with the killing of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) staff, the source told TRIBUNE.

As at the time of filing the report, more than 10 military trucks have been deployed to the airport to reinforce the security network around the airport.