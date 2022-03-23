BBNaija star Tega Dominic calls out women slut-shaming other women

Tega Dominic, The Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate and beautiful mother of one has called out women who slut-shame other women and attribute their achievements to prostitution and men.

According to Tega Dominic, majority of people who troll, abuse and call her names like ashawo and adulterer, are females.

She further revealed that some business opportunities have come her way only for women to take her name out.

“I have never brought down another woman to elevate myself, when I see females coming to my post to troll me, trust me it’s rather irritating, not just mine but others too. You hate her skin, you troll, you hate on her achievements, you hate on even the ground she walks on, you troll, you castigate, you tarnish, you work in an establishment with a fellow woman trying to bring her self up, you tarnish,” she wrote.

“I know how many times an opportunity has come for me and same women will take my name out. If e easy like that you sef follow be the ashawo make all of us rest na. Women do better, if you have these double standardized mind you better change.”

See her posts below:

