BBNaija TBoss Releases Stunning Photos To Celebrate 38th Birthday

Former Big Brother Naija See Gobe housemate, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss has caused a stir on social media as she releases stunning photos to mark her 38th birthday.

The emotional and controversial reality star rouses Instagram with beautiful pictures of herself and her daughter celebrating her 38th year in style.

She wrote: “This is 38… Happy Birthday to Me…. of courseeeee there’s No way I would take photos without my Forever +1 although she fell asleep almost immediately cos she wasn’t down to have her hair tied.

“I attached the photo that inspired this shoot- I have wanted to do this since my Baby was only a few days old and this seemed to be the perfect occasion.

“And Yessss my Baby is still on the Boobie.

“I’m genuinely tired- My family & friends make fun of me that I’m gon be one of them mums who’s child goes to school and seats me down to suckle when she returns hom

Big Brother Naija stars among other celebrities stormed TBoss’ timeline to wish her well on her birthday.