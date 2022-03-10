BBN’s Boma shades his colleagues as he lists his dreams

Reality TV star and actor, Boma has taken to social media to throw a subtle shade at his colleagues as he shares what his dreams are.

Boma Akpofure, revealed on his Instagram page that while others are dreaming of owning shoes, bags, cars, and houses, his dream is to win the Oscars, Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG awards.

According to the former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate who is based in the United States, his goal is to become successful in Hollywood and nothing else.

Sharing their thoughts on his post on Instagram, some users kicked against it and dragged him to the mud.

thekanyinsola; ‘Lol .. talking like the people that have those awards don’t also have houses and cars Hope still dey for dem to achieve ham. But mi o ni so oro kan kan based on your own hope 😂🤲🏽🚶🏾!!’

brandynwosu; ‘Your dream mustn’t be the dream of someone else…..dream your dream and let others dream theirs 😒🙄

See post below;

