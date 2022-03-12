Biodun Okeowo,Yomi Fabiyi, Sindodo Tayo, Others Lead Prayers For Kemi Afolabi As She Battles Terminal Illness

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi Adesipe has been showered with prayers, love and support from her colleagues in the movie industry.

Yoruba actors have all taken to their social media page to rally around her as she battles an incurable disease.

The actress who was diagnosed with Lupus opened up to Chude Jideonwo about her silent battle.

She revealed that the doctor told her she has 5 years to live and as such, she should surround herself with her loved ones.

Following the interview, many of her colleagues have drummed support for her.

They showered the mum of one with love, encouragement and prayer.

Yomi Fabiyi wrote:

“I remember that day, that night, we were driving from one hospital to the other through the night… You scared me then oh but I remained resolutely that God won’t forsake us.

“2wat Autos really tried (Good Samaritan), then your husband, Mr. Adesipe came in quickly and we pushed on. You are a good person Kemi and people turned up quickly. Nobody wants you to go anywhere.

“I said to you, KEMI YOU WILL NOT DIE, not in 2021 not in 2050, we will grow older and we still gat graduation, wedding to do for Darasimi, our kids and site we will see our grandchildren.

“I never heard about the sickness L…..and I am not interested because doctors said that words, I understand but God will speak shortly and it will be discussion continue for you, jeun lo. Take care of yourself yet have faith. You will live many years omotibi.

“I no dey Bury any of my good friends, not even in 30yrs time. I will always stand by you Kemi, so stay stronger.”

Biodun Okeowo: “We ate believing the report of the Lord!!!. This report days you’re healed. And you will live to declare the glory of God.

“You will live to see your grandchildren by the Grace of God.

“So shall it be Amen”

Opeyemi Aiyeola: “One of world’s strongest woman alive. My prayer for you is for the Almighty to continue to give you required strength, wisdom, comfort, peace of mind and make you a living testimony of His mightiness”.

Funke Etti: “OLUWAKEMI OMO AFOLABI believes miracles happens Everyday. Everyone’s lives by grace. I celebrate darling, moreeeeee years Insha Allah, Almighty God will perfect all that concerns you lagbara Olorun OBA my strong lady much love.”

Tayo Odueke: “Iwo oni ku iku kankan bi ko Shey yiye Insha Allah

You will live & not die but to proclaim the goodness of the LORD upon your LIFE

May Almighty Allah perfect all that concerns you”.