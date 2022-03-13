Bishop Oyedepo Allegedly Withholds NYSC Call-up Letters Of 200 Varsity Students For Missing Farewell Prayer Session

Parents of some graduates from the Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State, where Dr. David Oyedepo is the Chancellor have alleged that the institution’s management is withholding the National Youth Service Corps scheme call-up letters of their children.

According to them, the management’s action is following their children’s absence in a prayer session held to bid them farewell from the institution.

According to one of the parents, the students were absent when Dr. David Oyedepo came to pray for them, Vanguard reports.

“Sir, this issue may not be your business, but, I feel as an affairs analyst, you can add your voice to 200 families who are in pain,” a text message allegedly from one of the parents read.

“Our wards graduated from Landmark University, Omu-Aran, owned by Bishop Oyedepo. About 200 graduands were absent when Bishop David Oyedepo came to pray over them and he then instructed that their NYSC call-up letters be withheld.

“Delegates and letters of appeal have been sent with no response until yesterday, when I heard that call-up letters will be released in August 2022.

“It means our children will stay at home with us after graduation till August. This is rather draconian and height of impunity,” another parent said.

Meanwhile, further reports say when contacted, spokesman for Landmark University, Joseph Olajide said that the affected students are faceless and that the parents ought to bring their grievances to the school not the media.