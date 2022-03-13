Bobrisky Releases List Of Men ‘Patronizing Her Market’

Popular crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky finally releases the list of men patronizing her services.

The controversial socialite in a now-deleted post on Instagram shared the category of men whom she deals with.

She went on to thank them for their patronage while promising to keep their future transactions secret.

In her words:

“Top 5 men in Nigeria that patronize my market….

1) Footballers

2) Private jet owners

3) 5stars hotel owners

4) Politicians

5) Real estate developers

Thanks for patronizing, I promise make to always serve you all better and make all d translations coded”

See post below:

This post subsequently generated backlashes from social media users…