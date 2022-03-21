Boeing 737 Passenger Jet Carrying 133 Passengers Crashes

A plane carrying 133 persons have crashed.

According to Dailymail, the Boeing 737 passenger jet crashed in rural China.

The China Eastern passenger jet was carrying about 133 people, and crashed in southwest China with an unknown number of casualties.

The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and ’caused a mountain fire’, CCTV said, adding that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.