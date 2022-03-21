Boeing 737 Passenger Jet Carrying 133 Passengers Crashes

A plane carrying 133 persons have crashed.
According to Dailymail, the Boeing 737 passenger jet crashed in rural China.
The China Eastern passenger jet was carrying about 133 people, and crashed in southwest China with an unknown number of casualties.
The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and ’caused a mountain fire’, CCTV said, adding that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.
CCTV said a “China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire.”
Local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived at its scheduled destination in Guangzhou after it took off from the city of Kunming shortly after 1 p.m. (5 a.m. GMT) Monday, citing airport staff.
There was no immediate response from China Eastern when contacted by Agence France-Presse (AFP).
The twin-engine, single aisle Boeing 737 is one of the world’s most popular planes for short and medium-haul flights. It was not immediately clear which variant of the 737 was involved in the accident. China Eastern operates multiple versions of the common aircraft, including the 737-800 and the 737 Max.
The 737 Max version was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes. China’s aviation regulator cleared that plane to return to service late last year, making the country the last major market to do so.
China Eastern is one of China’s three major air carriers.
The safety record of China’s airline industry has been among the best in the world over the past decade.
According to the Aviation Safety Network, China’s last fatal jet accident was in 2010, when 44 of 96 people on board were killed when an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines crashed on approach to Yichun airport in low visibility.