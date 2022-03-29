Bombed Abuja-Kaduna Train: Two Bodies Deposited In Hospital, Many Injured After Terrorist Attack

Two cleaners and workers of the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train identified as Loretta and Abdul, have reportedly lost their lives and their corpses deposited at St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital in Kaduna.

According to SaharaReporters, some security personnel and passengers have also been confirmed dead but their names have yet to be released.

“Meanwhile, two dead bodies have been deposited at St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital in Kaduna while some persons are being treated for gunshot injuries,” a source told SaharaReporters.

The terrorists who attacked the train on Monday evening were said to have abducted some of the stranded passengers.

The aforementioned publication reported that a woman on the train said; “Some people have died, and the bandits kidnapped several persons.”

“The army hasn’t been able to secure the area but people are running towards them in a staging area,” another source added.