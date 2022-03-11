Boss Mustapha: Nigeria’s Security Situation Improving — Separatist Threats Have Reduced

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has stated that the security situation in Nigeria has improved.

Mustapha said this on Thursday while delivering a keynote address in Kaduna, at an event with the theme, ‘Stakeholders Engagement on the Current Security Situation in the North-West’.

He said insurgency in the north-east and threats of separatists in the south-east have reduced “considerably”., adding that over 30,000 insurgents alongside their families have so far surrendered.

The security situation has relatively improved across all parts of the country,” he said.

“The threats of the separatists in the south-east and parts of south-south geo-political zones have reduced in traction. Our waters are now calm and we no longer receive reports of daily attacks by pirates.

“Troops of operation Sharan Daji, in conjunction with personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and other intelligence/security and paramilitary agencies, have sustained an onslaught against the criminal elements.”