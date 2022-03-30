BREAKING: Doyin Okupe Withdraws From Presidential Race, Backs Peter Obi

A former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, and presidential hopeful has withdrawn from the 2023 race to support the ambition of ex-governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

He made this known on Wednesday at a press conference held at the Iwe Iroyin Press Centre in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He stated that leader of socio-political group, Aferenire, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, appealed to him to withdraw from the race.

Okupe also enjoined all other Peoples Democratic Party aspirants from the South including Dele Momodu, Pius Anyim, and Nyesom Wike to team up with Obi, who is from the South-East geopolitical zone.

Okupe also accused the PDP leadership of driving presidential aspirants to “fait accompli”, saying “those at the helm of affairs of the party are trying to hoodwink those of us aspirants from the South to commit ourselves to obtain the requisite forms before coming up with the original position that ‘every zone can contest the presidency’.

“This position is politically fraudulent, unjust and inequitable.”

The ex-presidential aide to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan said he had consulted far and wide with the political stakeholders in the South and decided that power be zoned to the South-East in the spirit of fairness.