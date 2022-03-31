BREAKING: FG Extends NIN-SIM Linkage For ‘Few Days’

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians and legal residents of the country to use ”the next few days” to ensure that they complete their NIN-SIM linkage.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Head, Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Mr. Kayode Adegoke.

They advised Nigerians to take advantage of the window to complete the process of enrolment and verification.

The statement said: “The general public would recall that the Federal Government approved an extension of the NIN-SIM linkage deadline to the 31st of March, 2022.

“In preparation for the enforcement, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) urges citizens and legal residents to use the next few days to ensure that they complete the linkage.

“To this end, the Honourable Minister has further directed that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) should offer enrolment services round-the-clock for the next few days. Prof Pantami also thanks all those who have completed their NIN-SIM linkage.

“On behalf of the Honourable Minister, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, and the Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, urge citizens and legal residents to take advantage of the window to complete the process of enrolment and verification within the next few days.”