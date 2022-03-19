BREAKING: Obiano Spent Anambra Money Well, Says Umeh

Former national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh has stated that Willie Obiano, former Governor of Anambra State, did wonderfully well with Anambra money.

Umeh stated this while speaking on the arrest of Obiano by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), during the 80th birthday celebration of foremost Nigerian philosopher and president-general of Alaigbo Development Foundation, Prof. Uzodimma Nwala in Enugu.

Umeh expressed confidence that Obiano would defend himself.

He stated that the former governor used Anambra money judiciously and committed same to verifiable projects