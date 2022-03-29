BREAKING: Tinubu Cancels Colloquium Over Kaduna Train Attack, Says Nigeria Needs Prayer

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has cancelled a colloquium over a terrorist attack on a Kaduna-bound train on Monday.

The colloquium was slated for Tuesday in Lagos in commemoration of Tinubu’s 70th birthday.

The APC presidential aspirant urged clerics and everyone present to pray to God to help Nigeria win the war against terrorism.

He stated that as a senior citizen, he cannot be celebrating while others are in sorrow.

He asked everyone to go back home and pray for Nigeria.

Tinubu noted that his birthday should be marked in sober reflection and prayer for the country.

He said, “This event should not be holding. I hereby cancel this colloquium due to the incident of Kaduna. I urge you all to pray that Nigeria win this war against evil.”