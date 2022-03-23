BREAKING: We’ll Back Buhari’s Candidate For National Chairman, Say APC Governors

Governors on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has stated that they will back whoever President Muhammadu Buhari supports as a candidate for the party’s national chairmanship.

Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi and chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), stated this on Tuesday after the governors’ meeting with Buhari at the presidential villa.

Speaking with journalists, Bagudu stated that Buhari prefers consensus, adding that as such, the governors will support same.

“Mr. President has always urged consensus for all positions because consensus is in accordance with the democratic tenets, once you have leaders who are established, who are working towards the same goal,” he said.

“We might have our individual differences but on the principle of ensuring that we get leadership that will hit the ground running, we are united. And to that extent, we will support any process that will lead to consensus and the emergence of leaders without the need for election.

“Today, we all briefed Mr. President and included on that is the issue of distributing political party offices to the respective zones and our support for Mr. President’s endorsement of the candidate for the national chairman of the party.”