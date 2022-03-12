BRT Bus Goes Up In Flames In Lagos (Photo)

There was pandemonium in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State when a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus went up in flames.

The incident happened at the Agric, Ikorodu BRT terminal, on Friday.

A trending video showed people scampering for safety.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report even as some people were reportedly rejoicing over the incident.

Sources, however, said there was no attack on the bus as being insinuated, adding that it just went up in flames, probably due to technical fault.

The development happened at a time when BRT is under the radar as a result of the murder of a 22-year-old passenger.

The victim, Oluwabamise Ayankole, had on February 26, 2022, boarded a BRT vehicle at Chevron Bus Stop, Lekki, heading for Oshodi.