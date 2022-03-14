BRT: I Cry Every Day And Every Night – Bamise’s Mother Cries Out

Mrs Confort Ayanwole, the mother of late 22-year-old Bamise Ayanwole is still crying for justice following her daughter’s sad death.

According to the bereaved woman, she cries every day and every night as she finds it hard to believe that her daughter is gone.

Bamise, who was kidnapped on February 26 in a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit bus, and later found dead with some body parts missing, had since attracted public outcry. Her 72-year-old mother said she was still devastated and had been finding it difficult to believe that her daughter was dead. “I cry every day and every night because I will never see my daughter again,’’ she lamented Other members of Bamise’s family expressed confidence about getting justice for her. Her father, 84-year-old Pastor Joseph Ayanwole, told the News Agency of Nigeria at his residence at Ipaja-Ayobo, Lagos, on Monday that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sent representatives on a condolence visit on Saturday. “Governor Sanwo-Olu sent representatives to our house and he spoke with me on a video call,’’ he said.

He also said no burial date had been fixed yet for his daughter’s burial as the result of an autopsy conducted on the corpse of the 22-year-old fashion designer was yet to be released.