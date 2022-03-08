BRT: She Went Through Hell – Weeping Sister Reveals How Bamise Died

Late Oluwabamise Ayanwola’s sister, Titilayo has shared sad details how the 22-year-old fashion designer died.

The elder sister confirmed that Bamise went missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit and was later found dead.

She narrated in tears, saying that Bamise’s priv#te part was cut while she was still alive.

However, the police commissioner in Lagos has given an update as to that very report.

Titilayo spoke at a press conference on Tuesday.

The PUNCH had reported that Oluwabamise, who closed from work around 7pm on February 26, was on her way to visit her brother, Pelumi, when she boarded the BRT vehicle around Chevron Bus-stop, in the Lekki area of the state.

The busman, Omininikoron Nice, was said to be conveying the victim to a destination in Oshodi when Oluwabamise observed that he refused to pick other passengers on the road.

She reportedly contacted one of her colleagues at work, Felicia Omolara, to inform her about her suspicion and she was advised to disembark from the bus.

Omolara, however, noted that when her friend no longer responded to her chats on WhatsApp, she called her phone number, adding that when she picked the call, a man was heard arguing with Oluwabamise.

“Bamise was not just killed, she suffered hell,” her sister said fighting back tears.

She, subsequently, called on the Lagos State and Federal governments to ensure justice.

Titilayo said, “Governor Sanwo-Olu, I am challenging you. My family is not wealthy, we are not influential but we have God. We work hard and struggle to survive. We are content with what we have. We are Christians to the core. Why has our last born been used for the things of the world? This is a money ritual case.

“She died in pain after they cut her priv#te parts. They didn’t kill her before cutting her priv#te parts. If you are a lover of wrestling, there is what they call hell in the cell. That is what my sister went through before her last breath on earth.

“My mum is 74, dad 84. In the morning time, they didn’t mourn us; afternoon, they never lost any child. But at night, they made my parents put their two hands on their heads and mourn their last born.

“They suffered my parents. This girl was murdered. Why did they want us to suffer?”