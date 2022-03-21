Buhari Condemns Violence In The Southeast, Consoles Obiozor

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned as “deeply distressing” the destruction of police buildings and assets in Imo State, as well as the home of Professor George Obiozor, President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, whom the president describes as a leading voice of moderation in the country’s affairs.

On Sunday, his special assistant, Garba Shehu, issued a statement to that effect.

The President strongly condemned the sub-regional violence and encouraged everyone to keep the peace.

He reassured Nigerians that the situation in the Southeast is being looked into.

Also Read: Local Gov’t Chairman Beats Lawmaker To A Pulp In Delta

While this is being done, President Buhari has urged the people of Imo State, as well as the rest of the subregion, to preserve peace while the police and other authorities try to restore normalcy as soon as possible.

The president expressed his condolences to the police for the loss of personnel and equipment, as well as Professor Obiozor, whom he urged to remain committed to the federation’s peace and unity in the face of adversity.