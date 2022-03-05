Buhari Hasn’t Cancelled UK Medical Trip, Jets Out Sunday – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria from Kenya on Friday, according to the Presidency.

Nigerians had anticipated him to fly to the United Kingdom for a medical check-up after the United Nations Environmental Programme at 50 in Nairobi, Kenya, as his media assistant, Femi Adesina, had indicated.

While announcing Buhari’s trip to Kenya, Adesina said the President will fly from Nairobi to the United Kingdom after the UNEP event, where he would spend a maximum of two weeks attending to his health.

But, much to the astonishment of many, the President returned to Nigeria on Friday, fueling suspicion that he had canceled his trip to the United Kingdom.

Mallam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, indicated the President would still travel to the United Kingdom.

He stated that the President was scheduled to complete his itinerary on Saturday before heading to Nigeria, where he will begin his travel to the United Kingdom on Sunday.