Buhari Meets Service Chiefs, Says Train Attack ‘Matter Of Grave Concern’

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the service chiefs over the attack on a Kaduna-bound train on Monday night.

He met with service chiefs at the statehouse on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the president condemned the incident, describing it as a “matter of grave concern”.

The president directed the “immediate conclusion” of the implementation of the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

He also stated that the security infrastructure should be extended to cover the Lagos-Ibadan rail line.